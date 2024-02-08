NOAA Fisheries FishNews—February 8th

Upcoming Deadlines
February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity
February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity
February 14: Proposals due for Ruth D. Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grant funding
February 16: Applications due for Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program
February 20: Applications due for NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program
February 28: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity funding opportunity
March 4: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund funding opportunity
March 11: Comments due for proposed issuance of Incidental Take Statement and funding to the State of Alaska for Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries
March 15: Proposals due for the eeBLUE Aquaculture Literacy Mini-grants Program
March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity
March 31: Applications due for the Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement funding opportunity
April 1: Applications due for the Fiscal Year 2024 Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Projects
April 12: Applications due for established Regional Ocean Partnerships funding opportunity
April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity
