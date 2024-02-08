Thursday, February 8, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—February 8th

FEBRUARY 8, 2024

Highlights

United States Promotes Labor Standards, Improved Monitoring at South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organisation

Fishing Boat against sunset

At its 12th annual meeting in Ecuador, the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organisation adopted U.S. proposals to strengthen monitoring of transshipment activities, enhance observer coverage in the squid fishery, and promote the adoption of labor protections for crew aboard fishing vessels.

Whales on the Brink: Making Strides in Marine Mammal Research and Protection

North Pacific right whale

NOAA Fisheries and our partners convened to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, the discovery of the Rice’s whale, and recent advancements in marine mammal research and conservation.

West Coast

Sacramento River Winter-Run Chinook Salmon Remain Endangered, Review Finds

Regional Administrator Jennifer Quan of NOAA Fisheries' West Coast Region presents award to Matt Johnson.

A recent review finds that, although years of work supporting the recovery of endangered Sacramento winter-run Chinook salmon has offered progress, the species still faces threats from climate change and other factors. The review concluded that the species remains endangered, and identified key recovery actions to help the species survive climate change.

Southeast

Meet Communications Intern, Hannah Shahmoradi

Hannah Shahmoradi tagging a blacktip shark

In the newest edition of the Faces of the Southeast Fisheries Science Center series, we’d like to introduce you to Hannah Shahmoradi. Hannah is a communications intern for the Science Center who helps strategize how to share their research with the public. Get to know Hannah in this new staff profile!

What Does it Take to Be a NOAA Diver in the Southeast?

Diver practices scuba unit removal and replacement skills

NOAA divers collect an incredible amount of data underwater to support research on coral reefs and other habitats. Explore the challenging skills and extensive knowledge required of these divers to get this critical work done safely and efficiently.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Examination Continues into Cause of Whale’s Death on Martha’s Vineyard

Deceased North Atlantic right whale in the surf on Martha's Vineyard

On January 28, 2024, NOAA Fisheries was notified of a deceased female North Atlantic right whale near Joseph Sylvia State Beach on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. We worked closely with our partners and local responders to recover the carcass and conduct a necropsy. See the preliminary findings about the incident. 

Science Blog: Daydreaming of Parasites on the Bottom Trawl Survey

Scientists working up the catch at a sampling station

A new blog from fishery biologist Dana Morton welcomes you to the weird and fascinating world of parasites and the stories they can tell us about the fish they infect. Learn more about parasites along with the bottom trawl crew aboard the NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow

Science Blog: Observing—Not Your Typical Job

Fish held up against the sun

Most people don’t start their commute the day before the workday or drive 2.5 hours in the middle of the night to their office, which is a commercial fishing vessel. They also don’t get to experience the amazing things at-sea monitor Kathleen Mager has. Kathleen's new blog highlights one of her perfectly unconventional workdays.

Upcoming Deadlines

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

February 14: Proposals due for Ruth D. Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grant funding

February 16: Applications due for Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program 

February 20: Applications due for NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 28: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity funding opportunity

March 4: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund funding opportunity

March 11: Comments due for proposed issuance of Incidental Take Statement and funding to the State of Alaska for Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries

March 15: Proposals due for the eeBLUE Aquaculture Literacy Mini-grants Program

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

March 31: Applications due for the Rural Energy for America Program  Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement funding opportunity

April 1: Applications due for the Fiscal Year 2024 Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Projects

April 12: Applications due for established Regional Ocean Partnerships funding opportunity

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity

Upcoming Events

February 812: North Pacific Fishery Management Council February 2024 Meeting

February 15: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (South Atlantic/Gulf of Mexico)

February 21: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

February 23: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (Caribbean)

March 1: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (West Coast)

March 48: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting

March 5: Workshop for Educators: Connecting Students to Climate Solutions

March 5–7: North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Risk Reduction Technology Workshop

March 7: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (Alaska)

March 8: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

March 511: Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting

March 1822: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting 

March 20: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

Federal Register Actions

