Spring getaway deals, festivals and outdoor fun along the Forgotten Coast

You can already feel the warmer breezes gently nudging winter away as Spring arrives on Florida's Forgotten Coast. There's time to plan your Spring getaway with many Franklin County lodging providers that are offering great Spring and Early Summer vacation deals. Click here for a link to Spring deals.
42nd SGI Chili Charity Cookoff March 2
The St. George Island Regional Charity Chili Cook-off & Auction will be held Saturday, March 2. In addition to the main chili cooking event, this family-friendly weekend event features a Golf tournament on Friday, March 1, a Red Pepper Run the morning of the 2nd and an online auction that will run from February 28 through March 6. During the chili cookoff, there will be food vendors and lots of musical entertainment. The chili cookoff is the primary fundraising event for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department (SGIVFD). Details.
Eastpoint Charity Rib Cookoff March 16
The Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday, March 16 at the fire house in Eastpoint. Gates open at 9 am, BBQ dinners will be served from 11am until all the food is gone. There will also be live entertainment and a silent auction.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl March 16
The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle History Museum, will be held on Saturday, March 16. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle will take place on March 16 from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will feature the popular Fishy Fashion show and a scavenger hunt. Details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Presents Exhibits in Honor of Canines in Military and Cartoonists in WWII
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present two special exhibits throughout the month of March – one to honor our country’s canine military veterans and the other to recognize the role of cartoonists in WWII. These exhibits will open Tuesday, March 5 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, March 30. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted. Details.
Empire Mica Subject of Historical Talk March 16
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) will present a program on HMS Empire Mica as part of the group's Spring Speaker Series on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 4:00 pm at the Raney Carriage House, 126 Market Street, Apalachicola, FL. The talk will be presented by Apalachicola diving and historical enthusiast Grayson Shepard. According to the Florida Department of State Division of Historical Resources, the HMS Empire Mica was a 465-foot-long British tanker in use during WWII. On June 29th, 1942, it was torpedoed by a German U-boat and sank 21 miles due south of Florida’s Cape San Blas in 110 feet of water. Details.
SGI Brewfest April 20
The SGI Brewfest will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 1:00-4:00pm (Eastern) in the public parking area adjacent to SGI Lighthouse Park. The SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. 2024 will be our 7th year. This year’s event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. This is a very limited engagement and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door. This event will SELL OUT, so buy your tickets early! Details.
Carrabelle Riverfront Festival April 27
Make plans to join the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce for the 33rd Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival, a fun-filled day along the beautiful historic Carrabelle Florida waterfront! Enjoy family-friendly activities, live music, unique entertainment, colorful arts & craft vendors, and delicious food vendors, Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 10 am – 6 pm. There will be plenty of activities for the young and old along the beautiful historic harbor. This event is FREE, pet friendly, and open to the public. Details.
Classic Boat & Car Show April 20
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce present the 25th Annual Boat & Car Show on April 20 from 10am to 4pm at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola. Come see Boats and Cars of all makes and models while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of being on the river in Apalachicola. This year we are also having a Golf Cart Show, If you would like to register your Car, Boat or Golf Cart for the show, visit Apalachicolabay.org events page after March 4th to download a form or stop by the Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Apalachicola. Details.
19th Annual Forgotten Coast Paint-out March 15-24
Artists and art enthusiasts will gather along Florida’s Forgotten Coast for 10 days beginning March 15th, for the Forgotten Coast en Plein Air Paint-Out. The 2024 art event, known as America’s great paint-out, will run from March 15 through March 24 and is considered the most-prestigious art gathering of its kind. This year’s paint-out will feature 17 world-renowned professional artists from across the U.S. who, along with countless enthusiasts, will gather in scenic venues in Franklin, Gulf and eastern Bay County to set up their easels and capture the landscapes and culture of authentic old Florida.
Learn more here.
Camp Gordon Johnston Day Parade March 9
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will celebrate the 29th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day with a parade on Saturday, March 9, 2024, starting at 10:45am in Carrabelle. This parade is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to the present. Following the parade, the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum and the American Legion Post 82 Camp Gordon Johnston have joined forces to host the bigger than ever 5th Annual Dice Run on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 11:30 am – 4:30 pm in as part of the 29th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day. The Dice Run will take place immediately following the CGJ Veterans Parade and is a much-needed fundraiser to support the missions of both Camp Gordon Johnston Museum and American Legion Post 82. Details.
Carrabelle History Museum To Hosts Talk on Tates' Hell Legend
The Carrabelle History Museum will present a special exhibit, “Tate’s Hell, the Legend, Tate’s Hell, the Place”. This exhibit will open on Saturday, March 16 and run through Saturday, April 27. The museum is open Wednesdays from 12 noon to 5 pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 12 noon to 5 pm.
This Tate’s Hell exhibit will explore the many facets of the legend of Tate’s Hell, the misadventures and fate of Cebe Tate, and how Tate’s Hell State Forest got its name. Wildlife and landscape photos taken in Tate’s Hell by John Spohrer and Jon Johnson will be on display. This exhibit will also include the song, The Ballad of Tate’s Hell and the FSU Department of Communications’ 1983 short film, “A Tale of Tate’s Hell”. Details.
