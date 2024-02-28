Temporary Traffic Signals to be Activated on Crawfordville Highway:

Motorists will encounter new temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Crawfordville Highway (State Road (S.R.) 369) and S.R. 267 beginning Friday, March 1 at 6 a.m. Additionally, the stop bar locations northbound on Crawfordville Highway and westbound on S.R. 267 will be moved further away from the intersection, requiring motorists to stop sooner when approaching the intersection.
There will be associated lane closures at the intersection on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 29, as the temporary signals are activated.
All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
For more information, visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three
