The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved rule changes last week to establish a special-use alligator harvest, which will take effect for the 2024 alligator harvest season.
The state issues about 7000 alligator hunting permits in a year.
Each permit allows a person to take two alligators from whichever county or body of water they were awarded during a specific harvest period.
The new opportunity will complement the existing statewide alligator hunt and allow alligator hunt permit holders to hunt at multiple alligator management units during a longer season than the statewide hunt.
This is similar to other special-opportunity hunts the FWC implements in that applicants pay for each application and can apply as many times during the application period as desired to increase their chances of being drawn.
The 2024 application period will run from May 3 – June 3.
You can learn more about alligator management in Florida, at MyFWC.com/Alligator
