The Franklin County Solid Waste Department has had to find a new vendor to recycle white goods that are disposed of at the county landfill.
White goods are generally large appliances like refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and washers and dryers.
Since 2008, the county worked with a company out of Blountstown called Cumbaa Enterprises.
Solid waste Director Fonda Davis said the landfill discontinued that contract on November the 15th because the company was no longer able to provide service including baling, loading and transporting the white goods out of the county.
Not being able to recycle the white goods in a timely manner could affect the landfill permit.
On Tuesday, County commissioners agreed to enter into a contract with a company called Emerald Coast Recycle, which is also known as Louis Metal out of Bay County.
White goods are generally large appliances like refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and washers and dryers.
Since 2008, the county worked with a company out of Blountstown called Cumbaa Enterprises.
Solid waste Director Fonda Davis said the landfill discontinued that contract on November the 15th because the company was no longer able to provide service including baling, loading and transporting the white goods out of the county.
Not being able to recycle the white goods in a timely manner could affect the landfill permit.
On Tuesday, County commissioners agreed to enter into a contract with a company called Emerald Coast Recycle, which is also known as Louis Metal out of Bay County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment