The St. George Island Fire department is kicking off its
on-line silent auction beginning tonight.
The on-line auction is a major part of the SGI chili cookoff
fundraiser that will be held on Saturday on St. George Island.
This year’s auction has about 300 items you can bid on,
ranging from rental houses on the beach to golf cart rentals, local artwork,
and lots of different experiences like full moon climbs on local lighthouses.
They will also auction off t-shirts and games and lots of
other stuff.
The auction will go live at 8pm, so you won’t be able to
access the site until then.
It will end at 8 PM on March the 6th.
New items will be added every day so be sure to check the
auction site regularly.
You will be able to find the link to the auction site at www.sgichilicookoff.com after 8 PM.
