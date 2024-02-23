Friday, February 23, 2024

Things to do in Gulf County!

Contruction continues on the historic Port Theatre and we need some help TODAY!


Join the crew this morning at 8:30am at the storage units behind the Tap Root at 212 Monument to unload the donated chairs coming in from the west coast.


Can't assist today, please consider a financial contribution at https://www.historicporttheatre.com/donate.cfm

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 23 - starting at noon ET:

Bobby Blackmon

The Cat Daddy Blues Band

Kelly & The Healers

Corey Hall Music

JC and The Backscratchers


***Performance times will be confirmed at a later date.

Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


There will be plenty of vendors for you and the kids to enjoy. And don't forget to stop and support all Reid Avenue's merchants who will be open for business.


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

  

The sponsorship commitment form and vendor form can be printed from our website at http://www.gulfchamber.org/onlinedocuments.cfm.



This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

305 Reid Ave, Port Saint Joe, FL,

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Friday February 23 – Eric Turner

Saturday February 24 – Smolderin’ Embers

Sunday February 25 – The Krickets

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

