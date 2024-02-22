Thursday, February 22, 2024

This weekend goes to the dogs - check out the fun in Franklin County!

This Weekend Goes to the Dogs!


Don't miss out on a dog-gone good time!

2024 Mardi Gras Barkus Parade & Festival

Saturday, February 24, 2024 11:00 am – 4:00 pm (Parade AT 1:00 pm)

Riverfront Park Apalachicola, Florida

Check out their website for more info!

Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade & Festival (saltybarkers.org)


Apalachicola Farmers Market


Variety of foods and crafts at Millpond Pavilion from 9-1PM in Apalachicola




Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Event

February 24 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm


The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Full Moon Event on Saturday, February 24, from 6:00-8:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL.

Recommended donation for this event is $5 to support the lighthouse and help offset the additional costs for these after-hours events and can be made either via https://www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/full-moon-events/ or at “the gate”.

Full Moon tower climbs are scheduled at 15-minute intervals throughout the event for those brave souls who are bold enough to venture to the top of the tallest Forgotten Coast lighthouse. Climbers will be rewarded with breathtaking views of the bay. Evening climbs cost $10 and tower climb ticket reservations are encouraged due to limited availability.

February Sunset and Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse

February 24 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm $10.00



The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 6:00pm to begin selling tickets.

Cost is $10.00 per climber for the general public and $7.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Cash or credit card payments accepted. For more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.



An Evening of Delta Blues

February 24 @ 6:00 pm



February 24th @ 6PM

Holy Family Senior Center

Bernard Simmons & The Apalachicola Blues Authority


Boos & Booze Haunted Pub Crawl

February 24 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Join us on our haunted pub crawl in downtown Apalachicola. Your ghostly guide(s) will tell you local ghost stories while making stops at local bars and pubs along the way. Those who attend this tour will get a FREE “Boos and Booze” Haunted Pub Crawl koozie at the start of the tour for your beverage. This tour is for ages 21+ only. The tour will begin in front of the Chamber of Commerce which is located at 17 Avenue E next to the Dixie Theatre and may last up to 2-hours encompassing a walk a littler over half a mile. This tour is not recommended for people with mobility issues.

https://www.apalachghosttour.com/



Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment