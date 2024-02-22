This weekend goes to the dogs - check out the fun in Franklin County!

Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Event
February 24 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Full Moon Event on Saturday, February 24, from 6:00-8:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL.
Recommended donation for this event is $5 to support the lighthouse and help offset the additional costs for these after-hours events and can be made either via https://www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/full-moon-events/ or at “the gate”.
Full Moon tower climbs are scheduled at 15-minute intervals throughout the event for those brave souls who are bold enough to venture to the top of the tallest Forgotten Coast lighthouse. Climbers will be rewarded with breathtaking views of the bay. Evening climbs cost $10 and tower climb ticket reservations are encouraged due to limited availability.
