Three companies have provided qualifications to oversee the latest phase of upgrades to County Road 67.
The companies are from Wewahitchka, Panama City and Tallahassee.
Whichever firm is chosen will provide construction engineering and inspection services for the widening and resurfacing of a 1.8-mile section of county Road 67, from Forest Road 166 to Forest Road 172.
The scope of the project includes widening and resurfacing the existing lanes, the addition of 2’ paved shoulders, along with shoulder stabilization and culvert extensions.
In addition, signage and pavement markings will be upgraded or replaced.
The qualifications are now being considered by a ranking committee who will recommend one of the firms at the next Franklin County Commission meeting.
