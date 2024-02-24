Saturday, February 24, 2024

UF/IFAS News: National Invasive Species Week begins Monday, online termite map launches and more

For the week beginning February 19, 2024

Dive deep into invasion science with UF/IFAS. National Invasive Species Awareness Week starts Monday. This week’s edition highlights the latest research and resources for consumers on parasites and termites.  There’s more to see and tell on the science from the labs and field addressing invasive reptiles, plants and much more. Need an expert? Contact us.

You can plant artichokes in your garden or landscape as well as eat them? It’s a timely topic because Florida’s artichoke harvesting season runs from January through May, depending on your location.

Termites cause billions of dollars a year in damages across America. They're a year-round risk In Florida. UF/IFAS researchers have developed ways to show your risk with an online interactive termite distribution map.

The University of Florida Invasion Science Research Institute (ISRI) has unveiled a new website to strengthen the efforts of a coalition known as Snake Lungworm Alliance & Monitoring, or SLAM. 

Citizen scientists help researchers collect valid data. In a newly published study, a project involving urban gardening led participants to adopt healthier lifestyles.

John Davis will take over as interim dean for University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Research and as the director of the Florida Agricultural Experiment Station, the position’s predecessor announced Feb. 21.

UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County Extension is offering access to free tax software to residents whose adjusted gross income on their tax return doesn’t exceed $79,000. 

In this episode, we explore the two species of skunks found in Florida, the striped skunk and the eastern spotted skunk. It recently divided from a subfamily of the weasel to become its own family, a stinky one.

At their core, barrier islands are sandbars. They may have originated from river delta or ancient high ground, but they are constantly in motion.

From house dust and dust mites to pollen, you might be sneezing. We provide numerous tips to help you cope with, or try perhaps minimize seasonal allergies. Two important suggestions: Keep humidity in hour home down and clean up. 

