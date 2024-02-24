UF/IFAS News: National Invasive Species Week begins Monday, online termite map launches and more

Dive deep into invasion science with UF/IFAS. National Invasive Species Awareness Week starts Monday. This week’s edition highlights the latest research and resources for consumers on parasites and termites. There’s more to see and tell on the science from the labs and field addressing invasive reptiles, plants and much more. Need an expert? Contact us.
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
John Davis will take over as interim dean for University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Research and as the director of the Florida Agricultural Experiment Station, the position’s predecessor announced Feb. 21.
In this episode, we explore the two species of skunks found in Florida, the striped skunk and the eastern spotted skunk. It recently divided from a subfamily of the weasel to become its own family, a stinky one.
From house dust and dust mites to pollen, you might be sneezing. We provide numerous tips to help you cope with, or try perhaps minimize seasonal allergies. Two important suggestions: Keep humidity in hour home down and clean up.
