Friday, February 9, 2024

UF/IFAS News: Space-grown plants return home, Florida 4-H at the state Capitol and more

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply

CustomFacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedin

For the week beginning February 5, 2024

TIMELY NEWS

session-class

Do you love to give your birds a little something to eat? February is National Bird Feeding Month. Our wildlife ecologists explain more about feeding our birds.

Recent research, programs, events and more.

We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

About 1,000 Florida 4-H youth met with state legislators on Tuesday to tell their success stories from their 4-H experience and to ask the legislature to revitalize their beloved 4-H camp, Camp Cherry Lake.

Florida 4-H has received an AmeriCorps service grant to expand environmental education programs to more K-12 students with outdoor learning. AmeriCorps members will serve at 4-H’s three camp education centers in Florida.

course

‘Pinky Swear,’ ‘Wonderland’ and ‘Salsa.’ Those are the catchy names of the three new caladium varieties released by University of Florida researchers. 

To promote food security, a team of UF/IFAS faculty recently conducted a three-day training program in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to address the challenges of excess and lack of nutrients used for agricultural production.

course

ET may have phoned home, but plants from a University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) experiment were recently flown home from the International Space Station (ISS).

The 59th Annual Ag/Farm Tour and Luncheon, a popular tradition in the heartland of Miami-Dade County’s Homestead, will offer an up-close experience into South Florida’s agriculture and horticulture industries.

course

From our blogs

A plant market and heart-healthy foods

Osceola Heritage Park hosts several events in 2024, including the free UF/IFAS Extension annual Spring 20224 Planet Market ,which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Valentine’s Day! A day full of love, hugs, and… chocolates? Well, this year we’re giving a twist to the Valentine’s menu. Instead of the regular heart-shaped candies, how about we fill our plates with foods that are actually good for our hearts?

course

Best of the rest.

Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

‘Tis the season of love, and amid the heart hoopla, I am spreading my enduring affection for one of my favorite group of organisms: Bugs. About 1% of bugs fall into the pest category, leaving most as unsung heroes in your landscape. 

This graphic shows the times of year that Florida grows its top-quality fruits and vegetables.

Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom

Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.

UF/IFAS Communications

News and Media Relations Team




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment