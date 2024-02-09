UF/IFAS News: Space-grown plants return home, Florida 4-H at the state Capitol and more

About 1,000 Florida 4-H youth met with state legislators on Tuesday to tell their success stories from their 4-H experience and to ask the legislature to revitalize their beloved 4-H camp, Camp Cherry Lake.
Florida 4-H has received an AmeriCorps service grant to expand environmental education programs to more K-12 students with outdoor learning. AmeriCorps members will serve at 4-H’s three camp education centers in Florida.
To promote food security, a team of UF/IFAS faculty recently conducted a three-day training program in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to address the challenges of excess and lack of nutrients used for agricultural production.
The 59th Annual Ag/Farm Tour and Luncheon, a popular tradition in the heartland of Miami-Dade County’s Homestead, will offer an up-close experience into South Florida’s agriculture and horticulture industries.
Valentine’s Day! A day full of love, hugs, and… chocolates? Well, this year we’re giving a twist to the Valentine’s menu. Instead of the regular heart-shaped candies, how about we fill our plates with foods that are actually good for our hearts?
‘Tis the season of love, and amid the heart hoopla, I am spreading my enduring affection for one of my favorite group of organisms: Bugs. About 1% of bugs fall into the pest category, leaving most as unsung heroes in your landscape.
