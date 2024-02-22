Thursday, February 22, 2024

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Important
Membership Information!
Membership payments are due by 2/28. If you have not been able to get into GrowthZone please reach out to Heather at the chamber office and she will help you. (850) 926-1848
Membership Invoices have gone out through GrowthZone. The email associated with the primary email contact on your member application will receive the invoice. Please keep an eye on your spam folder as we transition to GrowthZone. 
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. 

Link to GorwthZone Log-in: wakullacountychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/MIC/Login
Tickets are on sale now! We've added tables to this annually sold-out event, these
Join us for an evening of music by Salt Rock, great food, fun raffles, and fantastic company!

Sponsor Table: $500- Acknowledgement in the Chamber newsletter and on the Chamber Facebook, and 8 tickets to the event with a reserved table. 

Half Table Sponsor: $250- Includes 4 tickets to the event and acknowledgment on the Chamber Facebook.

Individual Tickets: $55- (Limited number of individual tickets)

To purchase yours today email info@wakullacountychamber.com or call the chamber office at (850) 926-1848


We are very excited to launch Leadership Wakulla!

In a world where community leadership is crucial for societal progress, Leadership Wakulla emerges as a crucial tool in shaping the future of Wakulla County, Florida. This transformative initiative will go beyond being just a program; it will serve as a catalyst for individuals from diverse backgrounds to come together, collaborate, and work towards common goals.

Leadership Wakulla focuses on empowering future leaders by providing them with essential community knowledge and skills such as communication, problem-solving, and team building through workshops and experiential learning activities. Participants not only enhance their leadership abilities but also gain the confidence to take on influential roles within their communities.

The program's emphasis on community engagement is evident as participants are encouraged to address pressing issues facing Wakulla County. By fostering lasting connections and networks among participants, local leaders, and policymakers, Leadership Wakulla ensures that the impact of its graduates extends far beyond the program, making a tangible difference in the community and society as a whole.

As Leadership Wakulla continues to nurture a new generation of dedicated leaders committed to service and collaboration, it paves the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for Wakulla County and its residents, leaving a lasting legacy of positive change.

FAQ Sheet
Fact Sheet
Leadership Wakulla Application
 

ShareShare
ShareShare
ForwardForward
ShareShare

Chamber and Member Events


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum recognizes the service of African-American servicemembers in WWII.
1/30-3/2

Walk Across Wakulla
2/8-3/8

Business After Hours: Hosted by Cabs and Counters
2/22

English Financial February Workshop: What Baby Boomers Need To Know About Retirement Income
2/27
RSVP by 2/23

February Member Networking Luncheon 
2/28
To reserve your spot and pay click the link above before 2/23.

Food Systems Summit
3/1

National Forest Cleanup
3/2

Bridal Expo
3/3

Wakulla Wonderful Celebration
3/9

Camp Gordon Johnston Veteran's Parade
3/9

History of Tallahassee Festival
2/23
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
Member Newsletter Requests


Current Job Listings and Training Opportunities


Bourbon Raffle Fundraiser

Winter lawn, tree, and flower bed care during the winter months

TCC Wakulla Center Services

Rybak Realty Cleans Up Wakulla County
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 
*Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment