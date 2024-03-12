A bill that would allow people to use lethal force to kill a black bear without a permit or authorization if a person feels threatened on private property is headed to the Governor.
HB 87, sponsored by Rep. Jason Shoaf, would allow someone to kill a black bear if the bear is on their private property and they feel lethal force is needed to protect themselves.
Corey Simon, carried the Senate version of the bill.
The bill does not allow bear hunting, it is only for self-protection on your own property.
A person could still be prosecuted if it turns out they lured the bear with food or attractants for an illegal purpose, including, but not limited to, training dogs to hunt bears.
The bill, as written, requires that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission be notified within 24 hours of the bear’s taking.
Possession, sale, or disposal of the captured bear or its parts would be prohibited, with the responsibility of disposal resting on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
There has been a growing number of human/bear interactions in recent years as the black bear population has grown and more bears are finding their way into neighborhoods where food from garbage cans is easy to get.
Florida is home to an estimated 6000 black bears which cover a large portion of the state, with about 1000 in Franklin and surrounding counties.
HB 87, sponsored by Rep. Jason Shoaf, would allow someone to kill a black bear if the bear is on their private property and they feel lethal force is needed to protect themselves.
Corey Simon, carried the Senate version of the bill.
The bill does not allow bear hunting, it is only for self-protection on your own property.
A person could still be prosecuted if it turns out they lured the bear with food or attractants for an illegal purpose, including, but not limited to, training dogs to hunt bears.
The bill, as written, requires that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission be notified within 24 hours of the bear’s taking.
Possession, sale, or disposal of the captured bear or its parts would be prohibited, with the responsibility of disposal resting on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
There has been a growing number of human/bear interactions in recent years as the black bear population has grown and more bears are finding their way into neighborhoods where food from garbage cans is easy to get.
Florida is home to an estimated 6000 black bears which cover a large portion of the state, with about 1000 in Franklin and surrounding counties.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment