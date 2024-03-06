A group of local Duke Energy lineworkers secured spots over the weekend to compete among the most elite lineworkers in the world this fall at the International Lineman's Rodeo.
Duke Energy’s Florida Lineman’s Rodeo in Winter Garden was one of three regional Lineman’s Rodeos that will take place this spring across Duke Energy’s service areas.
Lineman’s rodeos are specialized contests that test job-related skills line technicians rely on daily including equipment repair, pole climbs and hurt man rescues.
The Florida rodeo this year included one senior team, 11 journeyman teams and nearly 80 apprentices.
A local team scored third place in the journeymen division – the team included Justin Mathes from Crawfordville, Eric Polous from Eastpoint, and Tim West from Eastpoint.
Polous said “It was a great competition. We came down here and we never competed together. We grew together as a team and won third place. We are going to Kansas, and we are excited to go.”
The group, along with other Duke Energy Florida regional rodeo winners will join other top lineworkers from Duke Energy rodeos in Florida and the Midwest to compete in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kan., on Oct. 19th.
