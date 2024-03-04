Cloudy skies didn’t keep the crowds away from St.
George Island on Saturday for the 42nd annual Chili Cook-off.
The
annual Red Pepper 5K Run was a huge success, with 151 runners taking part.
16
chili teams took part in the professional cook-off, vying for a trip to the international
chili cookoff later this year.
1st
place this year went to the Firefighters forever team out of Tallahassee, earning
them a 500-dollar cash prize and the opportunity to compete for 25 thousand
dollars at the National chili cook-off.
2nd
place went to Spice Boys #4 out of Birmingham, Alabama which comes with a
300-dollar prize, and 3rd place went to Spice Boys #1 out of
Huntsville, Alabama.
There
was also a chili crawl, where people could go to various locations around the
island, enjoying chili and other fun events while raising money for the fire
department.
The chili
crawl alone raised over 14 thousand dollars.
The
St. George Island Fire Department is still totaling the amount raised over the
weekend but they expect this to be a very good year.
Last
year’s event raised 150 thousand dollars for the volunteer fire department and
first responders.
And
don't forget, the on-line auction is still going on through this Wednesday
night – you can bid on auction items on Facebook, just go to www.sgichilicookoff.com
