Monday, March 4, 2024

Cloudy skies didn’t keep the crowds away from St. George Island on Saturday for the 42nd annual Chili Cook-off.

The annual Red Pepper 5K Run was a huge success, with 151 runners taking part.

 

16 chili teams took part in the professional cook-off, vying for a trip to the international chili cookoff later this year.

 

1st place this year went to the Firefighters forever team out of Tallahassee, earning them a 500-dollar cash prize and the opportunity to compete for 25 thousand dollars at the National chili cook-off.

 

2nd place went to Spice Boys #4 out of Birmingham, Alabama which comes with a 300-dollar prize, and 3rd place went to Spice Boys #1 out of Huntsville, Alabama.

 

There was also a chili crawl, where people could go to various locations around the island, enjoying chili and other fun events while raising money for the fire department.

 

The chili crawl alone raised over 14 thousand dollars.

 

The St. George Island Fire Department is still totaling the amount raised over the weekend but they expect this to be a very good year.

 

Last year’s event raised 150 thousand dollars for the volunteer fire department and first responders.

 

And don't forget, the on-line auction is still going on through this Wednesday night – you can bid on auction items on Facebook, just go to www.sgichilicookoff.com




