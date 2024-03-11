Early Voting for the Presidential Preference Primary began on Saturday, March 9th and runs through Saturday, March 16th.
The Presidential Preference Primary is for Republicans only.
The Presidential Preference Primary is for Republicans only.
There are seven Republican candidates on the presidential primary ballot, including six who are no longer actively running.
The only active candidate on the ballot is former President Donald Trump.
But you can still vote.
The official election day is Tuesday, March 19th.
Early voting is being held in Franklin County through this Saturday from 8:30 - 5:30 daily at the Elections office in Apalachicola and at the Courthouse Annex in Carrabelle.
In Gulf County, you can vote from 8 till 5 daily at the Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office at 401 Long Avenue in Port St Joe or at the Charles Whitehead Public Library on Second Street in Wewahitchka.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment