FDOT BIG BEND TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR WAKULLA COUNTY

- U.S. 98 from the Wakulla River to S.R. 267 (Bloxham Cutoff Road) and from S.R. 363 (Woodville Highway) to Lighthouse Road – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for clearing and grubbing and embankment operations.
- U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) Widening from South of East Ivan Road to North of S.R. 267 (Bloxham Cutoff Road)– Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8. Traffic on Crawfordville Highway has been shifted to the newly constructed roadway from just south of East Ivan Road to just south of Woodrich Road. The speed limit beginning just south of Woodrich Road through end project north of S.R. 267 has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph.
All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines double when workers are present.
For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com
