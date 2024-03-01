Food filled weekend festivities!

Carrabelle Country Farmers Market
March 2 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting their Country Farmers Markets Saturday from 9:00 am-1:00 pm at 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL at the foot of Carrabelle’s lighthouse.
Vendors with locally-made gifts and goodies like farm-fresh produce, grass-fed beef, delicious baked goods including cinnamon rolls, artisan breads, and cookies, plus batch roasted coffee, gorgeous art, handcrafted balms, and handmade goods and craft items.
www.crookedriverlighthouse.com.
