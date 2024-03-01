Friday, March 1, 2024

Food filled weekend festivities!

It's a food filled weekend!


The St. George Island Chili Cookoff is a family-friendly 3-day event. The event features a Golf outing, a silent auction, retail, numerous food options, and an afternoon of family-friendly musical entertainment. With an annual attendance of around 5,000 people, this 3-day event is fun for the whole family and is the primary fundraising event for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department (SGIVFD). SGIVFD is a 501(C)(3) organization funded entirely through grants, donations, and fundraising.


Carrabelle Country Farmers Market

March 2 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm



The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting their Country Farmers Markets Saturday from 9:00 am-1:00 pm at 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL at the foot of Carrabelle’s lighthouse.

Vendors with locally-made gifts and goodies like farm-fresh produce, grass-fed beef, delicious baked goods including cinnamon rolls, artisan breads, and cookies, plus batch roasted coffee, gorgeous art, handcrafted balms, and handmade goods and craft items.


www.crookedriverlighthouse.com.



26th Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler

March 3 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm


This event is SOLD OUT!

Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory located on 4th Street and Avenue D in Apalachicola.

Our talented shopkeepers and local designers give the event an extraordinary touch and add creative flair by decorating each table individually. The tables range from elegant, artistic, and funky.





Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419

http://live.oysterradio.com/
