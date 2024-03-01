FPAN Archaeology Digs Newsletter - March 2024

FPAN Northwest also traveled to Gainesville, FL, last month to participate in the Cemetery Resource Protection Training (CRPT) Conference, hosted by FPAN’s Central and West Central Regions! Over the course of two days, the conference brought together experts and enthusiasts from around the state to discuss research, preservation, and action happening in Florida’s historic cemeteries. One highlight of the conference was a moving keynote speech by Gullah/Geechee Nation Florida Representative Glenda Simmons Jenkins related to her work to protect and preserve her community’s burial grounds in Florida and elsewhere.
