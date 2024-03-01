Friday, March 1, 2024

FPAN Archaeology Digs Newsletter - March 2024

MARCH 2024
 
Celebrate Florida Archaeology Month this March!
Ready to get out and explore Florida's rich cultural heritage?

March is Florida Archaeology Month, a statewide celebration packed with events and programs across the state. It's the perfect opportunity to join FPAN in delving deeper into local history and archaeology!

Join the excitement by visiting the Florida Archaeology Month website – featuring an events calendar chock-full of engaging programs and statewide opportunities. The site also offers a useful media kit for organizations promoting their archaeology events, and an array of resources for educators and archaeology enthusiasts. We look forward to seeing you out there this month!
 
For updates on archaeology events, visit our Events Calendar page.
Mar
Tour de Fort: Fort Pickens
in partnership with Gulf Islands National Seashore
Fort Pickens Visitor Center, 1400 Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach, FL
10:00am-12:00pm CT
RSVP required; More information
12
Mar
"Shipwrecks of Northwest Florida" Presentation
by FPAN's Nicole Grinnan
Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library
110 Library Dr, Port St Joe, FL
5:00pm-6:00pm CT
More information
12
Mar
Pensacola Archaeology Society Meeting
with guest speakers Dr. Ramie Gougeon, Dr. Greg Cook, and Dr. John Worth (University of West Florida)
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3400 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL
7:00-8:00pm CT
More information
14
Mar
People of the Apalachicola Project: "Community Conversations" Event
Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve
108 Island Drive (State Road 300), Eastpoint, FL
5:00-6:00pm ET
RSVP encouraged; More information
16
Mar
Working with Artifacts: 3D Modeling Demonstration
with UWF Historic Trust and UWF SEA Makerspace
Museum of Commerce, 201 E Zaragoza St, Pensacola, FL
1:00-3:00pm CT
21
Mar
Archaeology After School! Ancient Hunting Tech
FPAN Coordinating Center, 207 E Main St, Pensacola, FL
3:30-4:30pm CT
RSVP Required; More information
23
Mar
Eglin Archaeology Day
Jackson Guard, 107 Hwy 85 N, Niceville, FL
10:30am-2:30pm CT
More information
The "People of the Apalachicola" project continued in February with (mostly) beautiful weather and several new cultural heritage sites to visit in the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve. Nicole Grinnan, Bria Brooks, and Mike Thomin kicked the week off with a fantastic "Community Conversation on Heritage at Risk" at the Apalachicola Community Center, where we heard from community members about how they value local history and heritage. In the following days, the project team spent their time in the Apalachicola area visiting several archaeological sites within the Reserve. We look forward to returning in March!
FPAN Northwest also traveled to Gainesville, FL, last month to participate in the Cemetery Resource Protection Training (CRPT) Conference, hosted by FPAN’s Central and West Central Regions! Over the course of two days, the conference brought together experts and enthusiasts from around the state to discuss research, preservation, and action happening in Florida’s historic cemeteries. One highlight of the conference was a moving keynote speech by Gullah/Geechee Nation Florida Representative Glenda Simmons Jenkins related to her work to protect and preserve her community’s burial grounds in Florida and elsewhere. 


FPAN on YouTube
Discover archaeology content to stream anytime


Explore Our Area
Discover sites to visit in Northwest Florida


Request a Speaker
Need a speaker for your next meeting? Contact us!

