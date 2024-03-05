Franklin County Commissioners will hold a
workshop this afternoon to discuss a proposed Planned Unit Development on St.
George Island called “The Landings at St. George.”
The proposed development would be located on the bayside across from Harry A’s on about
26 acres property that’s is zoned C-3 Commercial Recreational and partially
zoned R-1 Single Family Residential,
The
plans include a 10-slip marina, a hotel with 100 units consisting of 500 to 800
square foot bungalows and 20 single family homes.
There
are also plans for a waterfront restaurant and a resort style pool and beach
club.
It
would be one of the larger developments to come before the Franklin County
Commission in many years and one that many St. George Island residents will
want to learn more about.
The
workshop will be held this afternoon at 5 PM at the Franklin County Courthouse
Annex in Apalachicola.
No comments:
Post a Comment