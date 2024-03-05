Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Franklin County Commissioners will hold a workshop this afternoon to discuss a proposed Planned Unit Development on St. George Island called “The Landings at St. George.”

Franklin County Commissioners will hold a workshop this afternoon to discuss a proposed Planned Unit Development on St. George Island called “The Landings at St. George.”

 

The proposed development would be located on the bayside across from Harry A’s on about 26 acres property that’s is zoned C-3 Commercial Recreational and partially zoned R-1 Single Family Residential,

 

The plans include a 10-slip marina, a hotel with 100 units consisting of 500 to 800 square foot bungalows and 20 single family homes.

 

There are also plans for a waterfront restaurant and a resort style pool and beach club.

 

It would be one of the larger developments to come before the Franklin County Commission in many years and one that many St. George Island residents will want to learn more about.

 

The workshop will be held this afternoon at 5 PM at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.

 




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment