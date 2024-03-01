FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Bayou is an 11-week-old Labradoodle/Beagle mix and couldn't
be cuter. He is a happy and social pup who loves love and gives it back
in spades. This guy will be a medium sized dog so a nice fit for many
families. Looking to add a little cuteness to your life? It doesn't get
much cuter than Bayou!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
