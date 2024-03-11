FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Introducing Scruffy! Scruffy is a 4-5 yr old Terrier
mix and just the nicest guy. He was part of a hoarding situation in a
sister county and is now ready to have a real home. He is very social and
affectionate and has a happy and loving temperament. He has gone through
a lot so a boisterous home would not be suitable. We are looking for an
adopter to give him all the love and attention he craves.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
