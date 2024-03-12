Franklin County unemployment rose sharply in January.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.6 percent in January, up from 3 percent in December.
173 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4782.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was well above the statewide unemployment average of 3.1 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in January, up slightly from the month before.
166 people were out of work in gulf County in January.
Wakulla County unemployment was 3 percent in January.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.7 percent.
