Tuesday, March 5, 2024

FSU's Great Give is Tomorrow 🙌

2024 FSU GREAT GIVE CAMPAIGN

FSUCML Diving Scholarship

TOMORROW!!

Give to our 2024 campaign: Help us reach our $7,500 goal to celebrate our 75 Years of Coastal and Marine Science!

2024 Scientific-Diver-in-Training signals "OK" at Vortex Springs, Florida.

This year, we’re asking you to support our FSUCML Diving Scholarship to continue our goal of making this a yearly scholarship opportunity.


As a Preeminent University, Florida State University (FSU) seeks to increase diversity in STEM programs through this annual diving scholarship that provides funding for an FSU student to become a Scientific Diver. The scholarship will include diving equipment and financial support to complete prerequisite open water certification training, and eventually for AAUS Scientific Diver training with FSU's Academic Diving Program (ADP). Any eligible student may apply for the scholarship and will be considered; however, preference will be given to students from historically underrepresented groups, in accordance with applicable University policies, regulations, and federal and state law.


Donations can be made tomorrow starting at midnight.

DONATE HERE ON MARCH 6TH

SAVE THE DATE:

Wednesday, March 6th 12:00am - 11:59pm

Help us reach our goal of $7,500!

We’re asking you to please donate whatever you can on March 6th and help us reach our $7,500 goal.


Even a $5 donation is a meaningful contribution!


On March 6th, we’ll be sharing lots of diving content online, and introducing you to some of our talented scientific divers, including last year's scholarship recipients.


So please follow along on social media, like and share our campaign posts, and save the date to donate to the Academic Diving Scholarship on March 6th! Tell your dive buddies!


Follow us below:

Facebook  Instagram  X
DONATE ON MARCH 6TH

2023 Scholarship Recipients at the FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory.

2023 scholarship recipient Alaina Young practices buoyancy at

﻿Morcom Aquatics Center.

FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory

Visit our Website

FSU Great Give Campaign Page

https://spark.fsu.edu/Project/2484/FSUCML-Diving-Scholarship-




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment