Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧

 

Coastal Embroidery and More, LLC is small locally owned business based in Port St. Joe, Florida that offers embroidery services and is specialized in vinyl, sublimation shirts and tumblers, custom tumblers, and etching on glass.

Contact 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲, 𝗟𝗟𝗖 for all your embroidery services today!

 

𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲, 𝗟𝗟𝗖

(850) 340-1262

coastalembandmore@gmail.com

www.coastembandmorefl.com

www.coastalembandmorellc.etsy.com

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


At 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘀𝗼𝗻'𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲, they have a passion for trees. With over 10 years of experience in arboriculture, they provide a comprehensive range of services: from pruning and trimming to tree removal. They are experienced in dealing with all types and sizes, from Lace Leaf Maples to 150-foot Douglas Fir.

﻿

No matter what tree-related services you need, Paulson's Tree Service is here to help.

Send me a message or call now to get started today!

 

𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘀𝗼𝗻'𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲

Monday - Friday 7AM - 7PM

24hr Emergency Service

(417) 840-0650

Crawfordville, FL 32327

https://www.paulsonstreeservice.com/

𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


The Gulf County Senior Citizens Association is the local non-profit organization providing services and activities for all Gulf County Senior Citizens. Join them for an activity or volunteer for an event, just get involved! There is always something going on at the Gulf County Senior Citizens Association!

 

*Transportation Services

*Homemaking/Companion Services for in-home clients

*Home Delivered Meals

*In-Center activities & events

*Health & Wellness programs

 

Gulf County Senior Citizens Association, Inc.

120 Library Drive

Port St. Joe, FL 32456

https://www.facebook.com/Gulf-County-Senior-Citizens-Association

2024 PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY

 

March 19, 2024

 

Early Voting

 From March 9, 2024 to March 16, 2024

8:00 am to 5:00 pm (ET)

7:00 am to 4:00 pm (CT)

 

Locations

Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office

401 Long Avenue, Port St Joe, FL

 

Charles Whitehead Public Library

314 North Second Street, Wewahitchka, FL

 

Secure Ballot Intake Stations available at each location

during early voting.

 

Election Day

 Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (ET)

6:00 am to 6:00 pm (CT)


Voting Locations

Assigned polling place.


Secure Ballot Intake Stations not available on Election Day






