Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

2024 PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY
March 19, 2024
Early Voting
From March 9, 2024 to March 16, 2024
8:00 am to 5:00 pm (ET)
7:00 am to 4:00 pm (CT)
Locations
Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office
401 Long Avenue, Port St Joe, FL
Charles Whitehead Public Library
314 North Second Street, Wewahitchka, FL
Secure Ballot Intake Stations available at each location
during early voting.
Election Day
Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (ET)
6:00 am to 6:00 pm (CT)
Voting Locations
Assigned polling place.
Secure Ballot Intake Stations not available on Election Day
