St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, we're Hector and Jimothy! We are a bonded pair of 1 1/2 year old brothers. We are both on the chubbier side weighing in over 10 pounds each. We are both very laid back and chill boys. We were in a foster home for a while and did great! We are cat and dog friendly and would do well in a home with children. We really are the whole package! Come by the shelter to meet us and all of our friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
