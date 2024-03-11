Monday, March 11, 2024

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

 

Hi, we're Hector and Jimothy! We are a bonded pair of 1 1/2 year old brothers. We are both on the chubbier side weighing in over 10 pounds each. We are both very laid back and chill boys. We were in a foster home for a while and did great! We are cat and dog friendly and would do well in a home with children. We really are the whole package! Come by the shelter to meet us and all of our friends!  

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment