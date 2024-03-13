The 7th Annual
SGI Brewfest will be held on Saturday April 20th next to
Lighthouse Park and the event is looking for sponsors.
The Brewfest began in 2016; it is a fundraiser for the
Franklin County Humane Society.
It allows participants to try craft beers from around the
region while also enjoying food and live music.
Last year the event raised over $70,000 for the Franklin
County Humane Society.
Brewfest attracts more than 600 out-of-town visitors each
year and promotional materials were seen by more than 270,000 people through
social media, website, and print.
Sponsorship does come with a number of benefits including
your business names and logos featured on the Brewfest website.
In addition, Mastiff level sponsor names and logos are
featured on banners at the event.
Sponsorship starts as low as $100 and the top-level
sponsorship is only $750.
And since the VIP tickets are already sold out, the only way
to get them is to sponsor the event.
For details, e-mail sgibrewfest@gmail.com.
https://www.sgibrewfest.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment