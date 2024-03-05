The Apalachicola Historical Society are celebrating the
completion of the $311 thousand-dollar exterior renovation of the Raney House
Museum.
The house is over 185
years old. It, was built during the Territorial Period, before Florida was a
state.
The Raney House was completed in 1838; the columns were added in
1850.
The restoration
included installation of four new wooden columns (with steel reinforcement
inside.
Most of the windows were
meticulously restored, including the front third floor window, which had
been covered with a plastic louver for decades.
The house is still owned
by the City of Apalachicola, but is operated as a historic house museum by the
Apalachicola Area Historical Society.
There will be a ribbon
cutting to celebrate the restoration this Thursday afternoon at 4.
You can also tour the
home Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10-4.
Docents give tours and
talk about the Raney Family and the history of Apalachicola.
Entrance is free, though
they do take donations.
