Tuesday, March 5, 2024

The Apalachicola Historical Society are celebrating the completion of the $311 thousand-dollar exterior renovation of the Raney House Museum.

 

The house is over 185 years old. It, was built during the Territorial Period, before Florida was a state.

The Raney House was completed in 1838; the columns were added in 1850.

 

The restoration included installation of four new wooden columns (with steel reinforcement inside.

 

Most of the windows were meticulously restored, including the front third floor window, which had been covered with a plastic louver for decades.

 

The house is still owned by the City of Apalachicola, but is operated as a historic house museum by the Apalachicola Area Historical Society.

 

There will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate the restoration this Thursday afternoon at 4.

 

You can also tour the home Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10-4.

 

Docents give tours and talk about the Raney Family and the history of Apalachicola.

 

Entrance is free, though they do take donations. 





