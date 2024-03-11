The first shorebird nest of the year
has been spotted in Northwest Florida, so if you are heading to the beach,
please watch out for shorebird nesting sites.
The first nest found this year was by a snowy plover.
But there are a number
of shorebird species that nest on local beaches.
Beside the Snowy Plover
you have American Oystercatchers, Black Skimmers, and Least Terns – all of
these birds lay their eggs right on the sand.
They perceive people as
a threat and will take flight whenever beachgoers, or their dogs, approach too
closely.
Repeated human
disturbance often results in birds abandoning the nesting site, causing the
loss of eggs and possibly the end of the nesting season for these beach-nesting
birds.
To
help protect shorebird nests, State and federal wildlife biologists recommend
that visitors maintain a minimum distance of 300 feet from nesting colonies.
Keep
pets on a leash and away from posted areas.
Avoid
flying kites around nesting colonies, which can be mistaken as
"predators" by the adult birds, leaving nests exposed to extreme heat
from the summer sun.
All
nesting shorebirds are protected by state and federal law so if you find a
disturbed nest, an injured bird, or some other wildlife violation report it to
the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-3922.
