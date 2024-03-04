The Franklin County Building Department and Zoning Offices will be closed today as they finish their move to new offices in Eastpoint.
The building department is moving from its current location at the courthouse annex in Apalachicola, to its new location at the old Gulf State Bank building at the corner of Highway 98 and Island Drive in Eastpoint.
The move will allow the county Election Office to move into the courthouse annex which will provide a more secure location for voting machinery and will also allow the county to stop paying rent for the elections office’s current location.
The offices will be closed on Monday, March 4th to finalize the move.
The offices will open for business on Tuesday, March 5th at 8:30 a.m. at the new location.
The county’s online permitting portal remains available to the public 24 hours 7 days a week.
Administrative Services offices will remain at the 34 Forbes Street, Apalachicola location until further notice.
