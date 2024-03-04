The Franklin County Humane Society said their February spay and neuter voucher program was a huge success.
During February, the Franklin County Humane Society offered free spay and neuter vouchers and distributed 270 of the vouchers through the month.
They called the program “Fix them February.”
But even though the free voucher program is done, the Humane Scoiety does help Franklin County residents get their pets spayed or neutered year-round.
You can come to the shelter year-round to get a spay or neuter voucher for only a $25.00 co-pay and there is only a $15.00 co-pay for male cats.
This service is provided in an effort to reduce the unwanted puppy and kitten population in Franklin County.
You can stop by between 10-2, Monday through Saturday.
The Humane Society is at 244 Hwy 65 in Eastpoint.
Remember, spaying or neutering your pets not only stop unwanted pregnancies, but can also protect your pets from certain types of cancers and even some behavioral issues.
