The Gulf County Extension Office will hold a presentation at the library in Port St. Joe on Tuesday to discuss the spread of Lethal Bronzing Disease which has been found in some local palm trees.
Extension Director Ray Bodrey will be at the Corrine Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library on Tuesday, March the 5th at 2 PM to discuss the disease and what people can do to protect their trees from it.
Lethal Bronzing Disease was first reported in our area in 2022 and since then other trees have shown signs of the disease.
Lethal Bronzing Disease infects native cabbage palms, as well as several other ornamental palms.
It is spread by small plant-hopper insect.
Without testing you can't tell if the tree is diseased until it starts dying and by that time it’s too late to save the tree.
There is a way to protect palm trees from getting the disease but that requires treatment every three months or so.
If you would like to find out more, including how to recognize the disease, then come out tomorrow for the free presentation.
