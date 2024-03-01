The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is accepting
applications for membership on the Reef Fish Advisory Panel and the Shrimp
Advisory Panel for the next three-year term.
The advisory panels provide information and help
develop management rules for various fish and shrimp species in the Gulf of
Mexico.
The council is looking for recreational and
commercial fishermen to join the panels, as well as seafood dealers and
processors, conservationists, scientists, and concerned citizens.
They generally meet no more than one or twice each
year and are compensated for travel and per diem expenses for all meetings.
If you would
like to apply for a position, the applications are on-line.
Applications are due by March 18th.
You can find
the applications on-line at www.gulfcouncil.org
To apply for the reef fish advisory panel,
go to:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc5DFomWgfNG_Sy2MS2ByIifnAhLwfT4t3WhShuDmTTWfIE-g/viewform?pli=1
To apply for the Shrimp
Advisory Panel, go to:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfbvGHy46EGu3zRx_sU9XrzzXFgQ9S9Ecr7M0uemJNQLsHXZQ/viewform
