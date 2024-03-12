The Health Departments in Franklin and Gulf Counties have expanded the number of vaccines they can provide to adults.
The health departments recently partnered with a company called Vaxcare to provide more vaccinations to area residents.
You can now get the Tdap vaccine at the health department, which includes tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.
They also provide vaccinations for RSV, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B and shingles.
And they can provide Prevnar 20 Prevnar which helps protect against 20 strains of the bacteria that cause pneumococcal pneumonia.
The health departments accept most insurance providers.
Vaccinations are available at the health department in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe Monday through Friday, in Carrabelle on Wednesdays and in Wewahitchka on Fridays.
To schedule a vaccination, call 850-653-2111 in Franklin County or 850-227-1276 in Gulf County.
The health departments recently partnered with a company called Vaxcare to provide more vaccinations to area residents.
You can now get the Tdap vaccine at the health department, which includes tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.
They also provide vaccinations for RSV, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B and shingles.
And they can provide Prevnar 20 Prevnar which helps protect against 20 strains of the bacteria that cause pneumococcal pneumonia.
The health departments accept most insurance providers.
Vaccinations are available at the health department in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe Monday through Friday, in Carrabelle on Wednesdays and in Wewahitchka on Fridays.
To schedule a vaccination, call 850-653-2111 in Franklin County or 850-227-1276 in Gulf County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment