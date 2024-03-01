The recreational harvest of snook in the Panhandle and Big Bend will open on March 1st.
The fishery will close again on April 30th.
Last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved new management regions and regulations for snook in state waters.
The regulations establish nine snook management regions and establish open seasons as well as bag and slot limits for each region.
For the panhandle region, the open seasons for snook are in the spring from March through April and in the Fall from September through November.
The bag limit is one fish per day with a slot limit of 28 to 33 inches.
The new management approach includes annual reviews of the fishery, and snook regulations could be changed each year in response to the reviews.
