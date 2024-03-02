WEEMS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL NOW OFFERS LOCAL MAMMOGRAPHY SERVICES

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (Friday, March 1, 2024) – Local access to mammograms is now possible in Franklin County, Fla. through new services offered at Weems Memorial Hospital (WMH). An open house for the new mammography room was hosted Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
“This was a great opportunity for us to create access to care and provide a much-needed service to our community,” said WMH CEO David Walker. “Until now, individuals would have to travel up to 60 miles for a mammogram, but now this service is available right here at home.”
The addition of mammography services and equipment were made possible through a USDA Rural Development Health Care grant for $258,500 with a match of $137,250 provided by Franklin Needs, Inc., a local nonprofit organization that helps fund breast cancer support services for Franklin County residents. Franklin Needs president Jessica Sparks said that in addition to the donation for the mammography equipment, the group is committed to helping cover ongoing costs associated with the equipment and services. “We’re not a big community but when we come together, we do big things,” she said.
More than 60 mammograms have been done so far at WMH, and that number is growing. The GE Senographe Pristina 3D Mammography System provides outstanding detail and superior diagnostic accuracy with state-of-the-art 2D and 3D capabilities that can be done with or without contrast.
“Oftentimes major roadblocks to successful cancer treatment are access to care and early detection,” said Patrick Conrad, MD. “Adding this capability locally removes a major barrier to access and can save lives.”
Weems Memorial board chair Duffie Harrison commended all involved. “This is a true joint effort, and we sincerely appreciate the partnership and support of Franklin Needs, USDA and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.”
To schedule a mammogram at Weems Memorial, call 850 653-8853 Ext. 119.
