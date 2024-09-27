FloridaCommerce Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Measure Impact of Damage Caused by Hurricane Helene

Tallahassee, FL - Today, FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Helene. Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Helene recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of impacted businesses.
Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “Hurricane Helene” from the dropdown menu.
|If you need additional assistance with your business, please call the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925, open daily, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or email ESF18@em.myflorida.com.
