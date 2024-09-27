Friday, September 27, 2024

HURRICANE HELENE IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR POLICYHOLDERS

HURRICANE HELENE

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR POLICYHOLDERS

Dear Valued Client,

 

We hope this message finds you safe and well as we navigate Hurricane Helene. Our thoughts are with you during this challenging time.

 

Should you suspect damage caused by Hurricane Helene, we have compiled some resources to ensure sure you have what is necessary to initiate the claims process in order to quickly restore your property.

What information will my insurance provider need?

 

In the event you need to file a claim, please have the following information readily available:

  • Your policy number
  • Your personal details e.g. contact information and property address
  • A brief description of the damages sustained
  • Documentation of damage (pictures) if available

How To Report A Claim

 

Option 1:
To expedite your claims process, you can self-report directly to your carrier. 
 
 
Option 2:
To file a claim through Acentria Insurance, you may call your local office or agent by calling us at 866.374.5084. See below for weekend claims availability.
 
Option 3:
Submit your online claim to Acentria Insurance by completing the form below.
Saturday, September 28th and

Sunday, September 29th

9:00 am - 5:00 pm EST

 

If you wish to speak with one of our Acentria insurance agents about starting your claims process for Hurricane Helene, please don’t hesitate to call us over the weekend. We are here for YOU. We are standing by to ensure you receive the support you need. Your recovery is our priority!

866.374.5084

While recovery is important, your safety is our top priority. Please remember to:

  • Avoid entering damaged buildings until they have been deemed safe.
  • Stay clear of downed power lines and report them to your utility company.
  • If you are in need of temporary shelter or assistance, please reach out to local resources or emergency services.

We hope you and your loved ones stay safe and know we will continue to guide you as we navigate the remaining 2024 hurricane season.

 

Sincerely,

 

Your Team at Acentria Insurance

