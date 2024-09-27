HURRICANE HELENE
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR POLICYHOLDERS
Dear Valued Client,
We hope this message finds you safe and well as we navigate Hurricane Helene. Our thoughts are with you during this challenging time.
Should you suspect damage caused by Hurricane Helene, we have compiled some resources to ensure sure you have what is necessary to initiate the claims process in order to quickly restore your property.
What information will my insurance provider need?
In the event you need to file a claim, please have the following information readily available:
How To Report A Claim
Option 1:
To expedite your claims process, you can self-report directly to your carrier.
Option 2:
To file a claim through Acentria Insurance, you may call your local office or agent by calling us at 866.374.5084. See below for weekend claims availability.
Option 3:
Submit your online claim to Acentria Insurance by completing the form below.
Saturday, September 28th and
Sunday, September 29th
9:00 am - 5:00 pm EST
If you wish to speak with one of our Acentria insurance agents about starting your claims process for Hurricane Helene, please don’t hesitate to call us over the weekend. We are here for YOU. We are standing by to ensure you receive the support you need. Your recovery is our priority!
866.374.5084
While recovery is important, your safety is our top priority. Please remember to:
