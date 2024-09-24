Leon County to Open Seven Risk Shelters on Wednesday

Leon County, in coordination with Leon County Schools, will open seven risk shelters on Wednesday, September 25, at 6 p.m. These shelters will provide safe places for citizens ahead of Helene.
In coordination with Leon County Schools, the following seven risk shelters will open on Wednesday, September 25, at 6 p.m.:
- Chiles High School, 7200 Lawton Chiles Lane
- Lincoln High School, 3838 Trojan Trail
- Godby High School, 1717 W. Tharpe Street
- Leon High School, 550 E. Tennessee Street
- SAIL High School, 2006 Jackson Bluff Road
- Fort Braden School, 15100 Blountstown Hwy
- Fairview Middle School, 3415 Zillah Street
A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Leon County in anticipation of Category 3 winds reaching up to 110 MPH. The storm is expected to bring dangerous conditions, including heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and coastal flooding.
Citizens seeking shelter are encouraged to bring essential supplies to ensure the comfort and safety of themselves and their pets.
Recommended Supplies for Individuals:
- Identification and important documents
- Cash
- Clothing for several days
- Non-perishable food and water
- First aid kit and prescription medications
- Personal hygiene items
- Flashlights and extra batteries
- Communication devices with backup batteries
- Blankets or sleeping bags
- Local maps in case GPS is unavailable
- Entertainment items (books, games, etc.)
- Face masks and hand sanitizer
- Baby supplies, if applicable
- Special items for elderly or disabled family members
- Identification tags, microchip information, and a recent photo
- Leash, collar, and carrier or cage
- Food, water, and bowls (at least three days' worth)
- Bedding and waste bags
- Pet medications and first aid kit
- Toys to reduce stress
- Vaccination records (some shelters require proof)
- Special needs items for pets
For more information, visit the County’s Emergency Information Portal at LeonCountyFL.gov/ei, or call the Citizens Information Line at 850-606-3700.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment