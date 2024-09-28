Oyster Radio
Saturday, September 28, 2024
"Night of the Living Dead Live" this week October 3-6
The zombies are coming this week!
They’re coming to get you, Barbara!!!!!
The zombies are coming for you October 3rd through the 6th as we present George A. Romero’s
Night of the Living Dead Live
at the Chapman Theater in Apalachicola.
This dark comedy hilariously revisits the film’s iconic moments and explores the burning question of hardcore fans everywhere: “what if?”
Presented live, on stage, in black-and-white,
Night of the Living Dead Live
skirts the line between horrific and hysterical.
Get tickets at PanhandlePlayers.org or click the link below…if you dare…
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
at
11:49 AM
