NOAA Fisheries FishNews—September 26

SEPTEMBER 26, 2024

Mussel longline aquaculture. Credit: Darryl Torckler

Celebrating Aquaculture Week: Farming from Tide to Table

Join us for Aquaculture Week 2024 to learn how marine aquaculture—or farmed seafood—is vital for supporting our nation’s seafood production and year-round jobs, enhancing coastal resilience, and more.

Podcast: How to Maximize Aquaculture—Growing More Seafood Through Science

Mike Acquafredda holding a tray of sea beans. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Mike Acquafredda

Have you ever heard the expression “What grows together, goes together”? In our latest podcast, hear from a scientist using an ecosystem approach to aquaculture, growing multiple seafood products together in a sustainable system.

DJ’s Oyster Company, Growing a New Kind of Oyster in Texas

Owners of DJ Oyster Company, smile in front of some of their Matagorda Pearl farmed oysters (Courtesy of DJ Oyster Company.)

David Aparicio is an oyster farmer committed to producing top-tier oysters, demonstrating resilience in Palacios, Texas

American Unagi Farms: Growing Eels, on Land, in Maine

Sara Rademaker smiles while holding an American eel (Courtesy of American Unagi.)

Sara Rademaker is an eel farmer passionate about bringing sustainable jobs to rural Maine.

Ocean Rainforest Farms Seaweed in Southern California

Javiar Infante, in scuba gear, holds up a seaweed line where he's growing giant kelp in southern California (Courtesy of Javier Infante.)

Javier Infante is a seaweed scientist doing cutting-edge research offshore Santa Barbara, California.

Big Island Abalone Grows Shellfish in Hawai'i

A black, ezo, abalone at Big Island Abalone farm in Kona, Hawaii (Courtesy of Big Island Abalone.)

Satoshi Yoshida is an abalone farmer bringing a new kind of shellfish to Kona, Hawai'i.

Highlights

Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Releases Survey on Marine Mammal Deterrents

Steller sea lion getting on the stern of a trawler. Credit: Noah Meisenheimer.

NOAA Fisheries’ Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee needs your help to assess the effectiveness of marine mammal deterrents. If you are an aquaculture farmer, fisherman, or coastal property owner or manager, please take a few minutes to complete a survey before November 22, 2024.

Commerce Secretary Announces Fishery Resource Disaster Determination for 2023 Klamath River Salmon Fishery

A chinook salmon. Credit: iStock

The Secretary of Commerce announced that a fishery resource disaster occurred in the 2023 Pulikla Tribe of Yurok People Klamath River subsistence salmon fishery.

Strengthening Maritime Security and Combating IUU Fishing through International Collaboration

NOAA partners with Peru's Ministry of Production and the U.S. Agency for International Development to enhance maritime security and combat illegal fishing. In May 2024, we held a training in Lima for Peruvian fisheries inspectors. These training sessions are part of our work to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Workshop attendees aboard a vessel in the Port of Callao during fisheries inspection training. Credit: Comunidad y Biodiversidad.

Alaska

Scientists Improve the Way They Measure Fish Fat to Accelerate Understanding of Fish Population Health

Bryan Cormack, fisheries biologist at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center, uses a multi-channel pipette. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Cody Pinger.

A new, streamlined method allows scientists to vastly increase the number of samples they can analyze at a time, gaining insights into fish population health.

Pacific Islands

From Past Patients to New Moms

LL00 and her first pup lay on the sands of Hōlanikū. Credit: Kure Atoll Conservancy (Permit #22677-02)

Two Hawaiian monk seals who were previously rescued and rehabilitated are new mothers!

Southeast

Crack Down on Illegal Charter Operations to Keep Reef Fish Safe: More than $130,000 in Fines Assessed in Illegal Fishing Penalties

NOAA Officers on a charter patrol off the west coast of Florida. Credit: NOAA Fisheries

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement wraps up the 2024 federal charter season by targeting illegal for-hire operators across the Gulf of Mexico.

Trika Gerard Named Southeast Fisheries Science Center Deputy Director

Dr. Trika Gerard smiling. Photo courtesy of Trika Gerard.

NOAA Fisheries is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Trika Gerard as the new deputy director for Science and Operations of the Southeast Fisheries Science Center.

NOAA Fisheries, Gulf Partners Release Blueprint to Improve Recreational Fishing Data Collection

Recreational angler holds up a red snapper caught in the Gulf of Mexico. Credit: Grayson and Shelley Shepard

The joint plan prioritizes research projects to improve recreational fishing data collection now and into the future.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Tagging Humpbacks: Where Biology, Conservation, and Engineering Meet

The head of a whale pokes above the ocean next to researchers on a small boat. Credit: Mason Weinrich under NOAA Fisheries Permit no. 27272

Researchers at Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary use tags to learn more about whale behaviors. This year, the team was able to successfully tag all members of one group of whales and can track every behavior of the tagged animals at the surface. Join researchers for a day of tagging two humpback whales and learn about the latest aerial drone technology being used.

Long-Running Sea Scallop Survey Diversifies for the Future

Deploying HabCam V4 from the NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow during a research survey. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Dvora Hart

Our sea scallop survey has been providing data on population status since 1979. Over that time, the stock has recovered from very low levels to a population large enough to support one of the nation’s most valuable single-species fisheries. We’ve adapted and diversified our survey methods to take advantage of new methods.

Photos: Change Up Your Wallpaper with These Adorable Animals

A seal resting at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Sarah Shea

Need a new wallpaper for your digital device? Check out new photos of the amazing marine and estuarine animals on exhibit at our Woods Hole Science Aquarium! End your week on a high note by downloading and sharing photos of your favorite aquarium residents.

Our 2024 IN FISH Students Share Insights

Photos of IN FISH interns.

In its fourth year, the Inclusive NOAA Fisheries Internship Program partners NOAA scientists with academic and private non-profit researchers to build a diverse and inclusive workforce. This year's class of 33 IN FISH students hail from 20 states, U.S. territories, and countries.

Final Incidental Take Regulations for the Atlantic Shores South Project

NOAA Fisheries is publishing the final incidental take regulations to govern the incidental harassment of marine mammals related to the Atlantic Shores South Offshore Wind Energy Project within the New Jersey Wind Energy Area. We have determined the take authorized under the final rule will have a negligible impact on all affected marine mammal species and stocks. These regulations are effective from January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2029.

Upcoming Deadlines

September 30: Proposals due for the 2025 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program

October 23: Comments due on proposed rule for 10 species of giant clams under the Endangered Species Act

October 28: Applications due for FY 2025 NOAA Great Lakes Fish Habitat Restoration Partnership grants

October 30: Applications due for the John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to States

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to Tribes

November 1: Applications due for Bluefin Tuna Research Program

November 4: Proposals due for Citizen Science for Improved Stock Assessments and Climate-Ready Fisheries Management

November 22: Deadline for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee’s survey on marine mammal deterrents

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

September 24–26: New England Fishery Management Council Meeting 

October 3–8: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

October 8–10: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

October 16-17: Council Coordination Committee Meeting

October 21-23: Permanent Advisory Committee Meeting

November 2–3: 2024 Right Whale Festival

November 16: Beaufort Laboratory 125th Anniversary

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 





