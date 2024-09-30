On Sunday, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for portions of Florida hit hardest by Hurricane Helene and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Category 4 Hurricane.
The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in 17 Florida counties including Franklin, Jefferson, Taylor, and Wakulla.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in those counties.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.
