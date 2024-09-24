Public Service Announcement: Evacuation Zones & Routes for Wakulla County

On September 24, 2024, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners issued a countywide mandatory evacuation for citizens and visitors by no later than 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024. See the information below on how to identify your evacuation zone and the closest evacuation route. No shelters will be open in Wakulla County, please be prepared to seek shelter elsewhere.
Knowing your evacuation zone and route is a critical first step in being prepared for natural disasters that may impact our community. To prepare our citizens we have created a static map that shows Wakulla's evacuation zones as well as primary and alternate evacuation routes.
Remember, there are multiple routes available for you and your families to choose from if the need to evacuate arises. Now is the time to plan and prepare, we encourage you all to review the map to identify your evacuation zone and plan an evacuation route just in case.
