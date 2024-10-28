Monday, October 28, 2024

A 76-year-old Franklin County man has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography

Charles G. Maniscalco of Apalachicola was arrested on Thursday, October the 24th by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

 

According the Sheriff’s office, Maniscalco possessed 20 digital files of explicit child pornography.

 

The ages of the children ranged from 1-2 years old and 8-11 years old, and included boys and girls pictured or recorded with and without adults.

 

A sheriff’s office post on Facebook said the evidence found was disturbing, explicit, and left them angry.

 

Maniscalco did not have a history of these types of crimes so he was not on law enforcement radar until recent online activity led authorities to him.

 

The Sheriff’s office is reminding parents that there is a sex offender map which you can see through their app which shows the homes of all known sex offenders living in the county.

 

They recommend parents check the map before taking children trick or treating this Halloween.

 

 

 





