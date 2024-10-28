A
76-year-old Franklin County man has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of
possession of child pornography.
Charles G. Maniscalco of Apalachicola
was arrested on Thursday, October the 24th by the Franklin County
Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
According the Sheriff’s office, Maniscalco
possessed 20 digital files of explicit child pornography.
The ages of the children ranged from
1-2 years old and 8-11 years old, and included boys and girls pictured or recorded
with and without adults.
A sheriff’s office post on Facebook said
the evidence found was disturbing, explicit, and left them angry.
Maniscalco did not have a history of
these types of crimes so he was not on law enforcement radar until recent
online activity led authorities to him.
The Sheriff’s office is reminding parents
that there is a sex offender map which you can see through their app which shows
the homes of all known sex offenders living in the county.
They recommend parents check the map
before taking children trick or treating this Halloween.
No comments:
Post a Comment