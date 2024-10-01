Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Helene

FloridaCommerce is accepting applications from residents and businesses in 17 affected counties including Franklin and Wakulla counties.

 

Eligible Floridians are encouraged to submit a claim at FloridaJobs.org .

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to people who are ineligible to receive federal or state Reemployment Assistance benefits.

 

The assistance is available for weeks of unemployment beginning September 29th through March 29th, 2025, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster in the designated-disaster areas. 

 

The deadline to submit a claim for DUA benefits is no later than December 2, 2024.

To file a claim, go to www.FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim”, visit a  local CareerSource Career Center, or call 1-800-385-3920. 





