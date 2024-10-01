Florida Public Archaeology Network - Northwest Region E-Newsletter

We are excited to announce that the Florida Public Archaeology Network will be hosting "Celebrating Our Ancestors," an extraordinary series of events dedicated to honoring the legacy and contributions of enslaved people and their descendants in Northwest Florida. This groundbreaking initiative will take place from October 25-26, 2024, in the enchanting Historic Pensacola Village.
Join us for a multi-day exploration that delves deep into history, heritage, and the enduring spirit of humanity. Through a variety of engaging activities, presentations, and discussions, participants will have the opportunity to connect with the rich cultural tapestry that has shaped our region.
Admission to this important event is free, although some activities may require pre-registration to ensure an enriching experience for all attendees. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate and learn about the vital histories that deserve recognition and remembrance.
We invite you to visit our website for more details on the schedule of events and registration information. Come be a part of this meaningful celebration!
