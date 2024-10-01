Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Florida Public Archaeology Network - Northwest Region E-Newsletter

October 2024
 

Celebrating our Ancestors 

We are excited to announce that the Florida Public Archaeology Network will be hosting "Celebrating Our Ancestors," an extraordinary series of events dedicated to honoring the legacy and contributions of enslaved people and their descendants in Northwest Florida. This groundbreaking initiative will take place from October 25-26, 2024, in the enchanting Historic Pensacola Village.

Join us for a multi-day exploration that delves deep into history, heritage, and the enduring spirit of humanity. Through a variety of engaging activities, presentations, and discussions, participants will have the opportunity to connect with the rich cultural tapestry that has shaped our region.

Admission to this important event is free, although some activities may require pre-registration to ensure an enriching experience for all attendees. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate and learn about the vital histories that deserve recognition and remembrance.

We invite you to visit our website for more details on the schedule of events and registration information. Come be a part of this meaningful celebration!

Join Our Next Virtual
Heritage Awareness Diving Seminar (HADS)
Are you a dive professional or educator who wants to learn more about underwater historic preservation? Consider joining us for our next *virtual* Heritage Awareness Diving Seminar (HADS) on October 28th-29th!

Over the course of two evenings from 6:00-9:00pm EST, we will explore the advantages of conserving shipwrecks and other submerged cultural resources, not only to preserve information about our collective past, but also to preserve the vibrant ecosystems that grow around historic shipwrecks. This program is taught in partnership with the NOAA Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and the Florida Division of Historical Resources, with support from staff in our West Central and Southeast Regional Centers.

Participants receive the HADS workbook and access to all PowerPoint presentations to use in their own classes. Upon completion of the course, dive professional participants can teach the new Heritage Awareness Diving Specialty Course, approved by PADI, NAUI, and SDI.  The cost to attend our virtual HADS only $100. Register online today!
For updates on archaeology events, visit our Events Calendar page.
8
Oct
Pensacola Archaeological Society Meeting
with guest speaker Bria Brooks (FPAN)
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3400 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL
7:00-8:00 pm CT
More information
10
Oct
"Dusk on the Gulf: Seafood Stories and Costal Ecology" Walking Tour
St. Michael's Cemetery
6 N. Alcaniz St., Pensacola, FL 32502
6:00-7:00 pm CT
More information
 
10-12
Oct
Gulf South History and Humanities Conference
UWF Historic Trust, 207 E Main St, Pensacola, FL
Registration Required; More information
25
Oct
Book Talk with Joseph McGill Jr. and Herb Frazier Authors of "Sleeping with the Ancestors"
Museum of Commerce, 201 Zaragoza St, Pensacola, FL 32502
5:00-7:30pm CT
RSVP Required; More information
26
Oct
Celebrating our Ancestors
Historic Pensacola Village & Museum of Commerce
205 E. Zaragoza St, Pensacola, FL 32502
10:00am-4:00pm CT
More information
28-29
Oct
Virtual Heritage Awareness Diving Seminar 
Each Evening From 5:00-8:00pm CT
Registration Required; More information
Join us in welcoming Elizabeth White , our newest Public Archaeology Assistant! Each year, FPAN provides one new archaeology graduate student at the University of West Florida (UWF) with a three-year assistantship to help support their education and promote student involvement in public archaeology. Elizabeth graduated from the University of West Florida with a B.A. in Historical Archaeology. She is excited to be back in Pensacola after working in Cultural Resource Management. We look forward to working with Elizabeth over the next three years!
From September 15 to October 15, FPAN is celebrating Hispanic/Latine Heritage Month! We'll join others in learning more about the history, heritage, and contributions of those who identify as Hispanic, Latino, Latine, Latine or Latinx. This includes people who come from (or people who have ancestral ties to): Mexico, the Caribbean, South and Central America, and Spain. Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month starts in the middle of the month, corresponding with the independence of many Latin American countries. Visit our resource page via the FPAN website for more information!


