FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Julius is a 12-week-old Dalmatian/Lab cross and
cuter than cute! This pup is happy, social and playful as are his siblings.
There are 2 other males and 1 female in this litter and all four are looking
for a loving home and a family to grow up with!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment