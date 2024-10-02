Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

Wewa Outdoors & Pawn is your one stop shop in Wewahitchka, Florida for Guns, Ammo, Feed, Seed, Fertilizer, Fishing Tackle, and anything you might need for your next outdoor adventure!


Wewa Outdoors & Pawn

1207 S Highway 71, Wewahitchka, FL

(850) 639-3202


wewaoutdoors@gmail.com

www.theshootingstore.com

﻿El Governor Beach Resort & RV Park is all-new, completely renovated since the damage of Hurricane Michael. El Governor Beach Resort is located directly on beautiful Mexico Beach with its sugar-white sands and amazing beach sunsets observed from your very own private balcony. It offers 108 rooms with various room types to choose from. All rooms have full kitchens which are stocked with basic supplies (K-cup coffee makers, dinnerware and other necessities). Rooms also have irons and ironing boards as well as hair dryers.


El Governor RV Park is located directly across from the beach with its sugar-white sands and spectacular beach sunsets overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and Cape San Blas. The park offers the following conveniences:

  • 66 RV Sites
  • All sites offer 30, 50 and 110 amp service
  • All sites offer full hook ups, Cable TV and WIFI
  • Coin Laundry and Bath House
  • Picnic Areas

Make your reservations today!


Beach Resort

(850) 648-5757

1701 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL

RV Park

(850) 648-5432

1700 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL

https://elgovernorresort.com

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


The Forehand Team is a powerhouse group of women who have come together to redefine real estate across areas from Carrabelle to Panama City Beach and into Wewahitchka. Specializing in Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe, and St. Joe/Mexico Beach, The Forehand Team blends diverse backgrounds and experiences to provide exceptional service and unparalleled knowledge of the local market. Their fierce commitment to excellence drives them to think outside the box and go the extra mile to offer the best possible real estate solutions.


With over 14 years of real estate experience and deep roots in the local community, The Forehand Team is intimately familiar with the market and committed to delivering results that exceed expectations. From seasoned agents to meticulous closing coordinators, every team member plays an essential role in ensuring seamless, successful transactions for their clients.


At The Forehand Team, they prioritize honesty, integrity, and collaboration in everything they do. Whether you are buying or selling, they are the team you can trust to achieve your goals with confidence. Contact them today and get started!


The Forehand Team

(850) 227.6489

107 2nd Street, Port St. Joe, FL 32456

theforehandteam@gmail.com

https://theforehandteam.com

