Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Come into the H&R Block tax office in Port St. Joe to meet with a tax professional, CPA, or enrolled agent who can handle all your tax preparation needs. Their expert tax can’t wait to help you prepare and file your taxes. They’ll find every last tax deduction available so you get the most from your tax return and can help you file your taxes quickly and efficiently.


From tax preparation to tax filing, CPA’s, tax preparers, and even tax calculators, H&R Block has the services, resources and expertise to help. Don’t have time to visit an office? You can swing by an office to drop off your tax documents, or you can even upload your documents and work with a local tax pro with their virtual tax prep service.


They specialize in business tax services, bookkeeping and even payroll.

Get started today!

 

H&R Block Port Saint Joe

Piggly Wiggly Shopping Ctr

143 W HWY 98 Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-1558

www.hrblock.com/tax-offices/local/florida-tax-preparation/port-saint-joe-tax-professionals

Aimee VanGelder at Aimee V Photography is a photographer in Port St Joe, Florida that specializes in styled photoshoots, fine art portraits, family photography & headshots.


Aimee creates beautiful portraits of children, women & families that become cherished heirlooms. Let her help you create beautiful, timeless memories of you and your loved ones!


Book your photos session today!

﻿

Aimee V Photography

(352) 745-1540

https://aimeevphoto.com

Hours: By appointment

From preparation to presentation Chef Ian brings a personalized culinary experience right to your table.


'Your Table! Your Chef!' takes the hassle out of special occasions and vacation meals. Chef Ian plans, preps, and perfects everything — from custom menus to elegant table settings. Your part? Simply show up and enjoy unforgettable moments along with exquisite dishes, all in your chosen setting. With 'Your Table! Your Chef!', every meal is a celebration, effortlessly tailored to your tastes and occasion.

Book Your Private Chef Experience today!


'Your Table! Your Chef!'﻿

(850) 329-0544

Ian@YourTableYourChef.com

www.yourtableyourchef.com

Join Gulf County shops and boutiques for First Friday Sip & Shop, every month, from 5-7pm ET for beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, art, music and more! You will find great deals and good times on and around Reid Avenue at participating businesses! After shopping, stay in the business district for dinner and entertainment!

Monday, November 4

Join the Gulf County Chamber Executive Director for coffee on the first Monday of each month for Java with Joe to Trade Ideas - Share Information - Ask Questions - with No Agenda!

