If you would like to help the victims of Hurricane Helene, the easiest way to do so is to make a financial donation to the Florida Disaster Fund.
The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster.
Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and are tax deductible.
You can donate on-line at www.FloridaDisasterFund.org
If you prefer to donate by check, please make your check out to “Volunteer Florida Foundation” and include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to:
Volunteer Florida Foundation
Attn: Florida Disaster Fund
1545 Raymond Diehl Road
Suite 250
Tallahassee, FL 32308
